US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:USVN)

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1554 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USVN opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile
