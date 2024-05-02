Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 24,605 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,399 shares of company stock worth $18,432,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.