Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VWO stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

