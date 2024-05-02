Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.84 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

