Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Busey Trust CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.84. 129,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

