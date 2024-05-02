Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Cut by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

