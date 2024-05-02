Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

