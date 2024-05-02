Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1194 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
Shares of VARRY stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Vår Energi AS has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.18.
About Vår Energi AS
