Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $231.52. 147,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.69 and its 200 day moving average is $236.05. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $198.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

View Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

