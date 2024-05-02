Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of VZ opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.25%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
