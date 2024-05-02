Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $165.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $165,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

