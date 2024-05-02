Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $421.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $421,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. 536,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

