Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $473.04 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares during the period. Crown comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.26% of Crown worth $473,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

