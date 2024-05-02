Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.01% of Wintrust Financial worth $171,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $98.12 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

