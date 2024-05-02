Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $144,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $159.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

