Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000,284 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $152,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Core & Main by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Core & Main by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Core & Main by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 461,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Trading Up 1.0 %
CNM stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.
Insider Activity at Core & Main
In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,511,067. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
