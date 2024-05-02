Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000,284 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,284 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $152,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Core & Main by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Core & Main by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Core & Main by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,493,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after acquiring an additional 461,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Up 1.0 %

CNM stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Report on CNM

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,511,067. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.