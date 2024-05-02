Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 108,370 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Global Payments worth $430,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,875,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,287,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 10.2 %

NYSE GPN traded down $12.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 5,292,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,136. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.