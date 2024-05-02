Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56.

Viper Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Viper Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 92,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

