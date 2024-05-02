Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $34.95 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 298,199 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.