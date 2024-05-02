Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-$0.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 122,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,130. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. Vontier’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

