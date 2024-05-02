Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

