Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AX. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

