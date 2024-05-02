Wedbush Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.