Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $524,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE LLY traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $776.33. 908,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,763. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $399.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $737.64 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

