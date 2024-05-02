WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.75-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.24.

WESCO International Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE WCC traded up $7.60 on Thursday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,025. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

