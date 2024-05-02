Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
WBND stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
