Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

WBND stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

