Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires C$31,482.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.61.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2846626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

