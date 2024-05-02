Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $459.83. The stock had a trading volume of 124,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,497. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

