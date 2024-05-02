Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,639 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after buying an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after buying an additional 270,168 shares during the period.

VONG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,966. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

