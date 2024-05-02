Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VBR stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.83. 113,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,786. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

