Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.88. 504,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,681. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

