Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,505. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.