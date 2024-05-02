William Blair Comments on F5, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for F5’s FY2026 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

F5 stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a twelve month low of $129.93 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,981,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

