William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.84. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

LDOS opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $142.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

