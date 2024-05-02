Win Advisors Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $615,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FENY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 178,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

