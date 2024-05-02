Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.87. 6,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

