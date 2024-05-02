Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,864 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 2,075,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,632. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.