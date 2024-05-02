Win Advisors Inc. Sells 360,830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Win Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,830 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 471,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. 455,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,426. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.60 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.