Win Advisors Inc. Takes $24.77 Million Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 538,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,770,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF comprises about 11.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 8.56% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

DJD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

