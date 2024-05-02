Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

