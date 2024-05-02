Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 206,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

