Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

WING stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.45. 108,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,214. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 162.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $396.00.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.11.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

