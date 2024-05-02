XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on XOMA in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get XOMA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOMA

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. XOMA has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.