XOMA’s (XOMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOMA opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. XOMA has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

