Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

Xylem Trading Up 4.2 %

XYL stock traded up $5.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 706,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,977. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

