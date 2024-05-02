Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,792,000 after buying an additional 275,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.0 %

TTWO opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.57 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.