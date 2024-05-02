Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $335.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

