Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $299,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $162.08 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

