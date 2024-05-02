Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $550,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $229.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.34 and its 200-day moving average is $225.39.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.