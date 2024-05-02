Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $364,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,676 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Shopify Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 782.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

